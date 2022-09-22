Deaf Heart Project gets BBD $20,000 from Sagicor to help Loop Barbados

The Deaf Heart Project will receive US $10,000 from Sagicor this year.

The presentation comes this week as countries around the globe celebrate International Week of the Deaf (IWD) and the support will continue to December 31, 2022. The funds will be utilized to purchase equipment to enhance the daily living experience of the Deaf community here in Barbados.

In a press release, Sagicor said that beyond this IWD which runs until September 25, they are re-launching their overall programme for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, with The Deaf Heart project.

But not only will this non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Barbados benefit from an outpouring of thousands from Sagicor but after a careful selection process, The Deaf Heart Project in Barbados; Servol Life Centres, Trinidad and Tobago; and Lake Health and Wellbeing in St. Kitts and Nevis were chosen to receive support from the insurer until year-end.

Sagicor said that this is occurring because earlier this month, the financial services entity embarked on a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Helping Hands, a programme that will see the company working to uplift three non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The three NGOs came out on top after Sagicor went through more that 200 applications submitted from various charities located in Sagicor’s operating territories across the Southern Caribbean.

Each NGO will receive US$10,000 in support from Sagicor, along with in-kind assistance where suitable, as the company seeks to lend a much needed helping hand to each of the NGO’s current major initiatives.