Deadly quarrell: Woman in custody after fatally stabbing boyfriend Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 26-year-old woman is now in police custody after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in St Catherine, on Tuesday, the police has reported.

The woman has been identified as Shakera Brailsford, of Corlettes road in Spanish Town.

She has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend Tarchus Honigan otherwise called ‘Nika’, 35-year-old, construction worker of March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports are that at about 5:50 am, Honigan was at home with his girlfriend when an argument developed between the two.

The argument got physical and a ratchet knife was used to stab the now deceased in the chest.

The police were summoned and the body of the now deceased was seen lying on its back with what appears to be a wound to the chest.

Brailsford was subsequently arrested and charged; however, her arraignment date has not been announced.

NewsAmericasNow.com