Deadline reminder for National Insurance contribution arrears | Loop Barbados

Employers and self-employed persons are reminded that the deadline to liquidate contribution arrears to the National Insurance Fund is Thursday, June 30.

This allows for a 100 per cent waiver of interest owed as at March 15, 2022, if outstanding contributions are liquidated within 24 months, until March 31, 2024.

Payments can be made in a lump sum or in instalments via cash or cheque.

However, the National Insurance Office is advising persons that for payments by cheque, interest will not be waived until the cheque has been cleared by the bank.

For further information on the waiver, persons may contact the Compliance Section at 431-7400, from Ext. 1401 to 1424.