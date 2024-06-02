Deadline for Owen Arthur scholarship fund extended Loop Barbados

The deadline for the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) Member Lines inaugural Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund has been extended until Monday, June 24, 2024.

The scholarship, named in honour of former Prime Minister of Barbados, the late Professor Owen Seymour Arthur, is an initiative of the FCCA Foundation’s charitable arm. It is intended to support the educational efforts of future generations throughout the Caribbean.

The scholarship also seeks to honour the memory of Professor Arthur, whose work, according to Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, played an instrumental role in developing partnerships that fostered the growth of the cruise industry as it is known today.

The US $25,000 Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund will be awarded annually in different destinations to either an educational institution or a non-profit organisation. Each year, the winning country will be announced at the FCCA Foundation’s Dinner, at the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in April.

Persons interested in applying for the scholarship fund should visit https://corporate.visitbarbados.org/fcca-owen-arthur-scholarship/. The forms for the grant will also be sent to tertiary institutions of learning.

Minister Gooding-Edghill said he was “honoured” and “excited” that Barbados was the first recipient of the “groundbreaking” scholarship.

“I offer heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association on behalf of the Government, and certainly the Arthur family and the Ministry of Tourism.”

“The introduction of the FCCA inaugural Owen Arthur Scholarship is therefore, in great measure, an extension of the close relationships cultivated between Barbados and the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association. The funding available through this scholarship presents a significant opportunity for deserving entities to receive the necessary financial aid to continue the groundwork previously started,” he stated.

The FCCA’s Chief Executive Officer, Michele Paige, who created the scholarship, said:

“The Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund was created to honour a man who created the ability for the FCCA Member Lines and the Caribbean to come together to communicate. He had the vision to be able to have us work together and that is why we are so proud to have this scholarship in his name.”

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).