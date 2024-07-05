Deadline for 2024 Energy Development Scholarship

Members of the public interested in applying for the 2024 Energy Development Scholarship being offered by the Ministry of Energy and Business, are reminded that the deadline for applications is Monday, July 15 , 2024.

The scholarship is open to Barbadians between ages 21 and 45, who have been accepted to pursue full-time postgraduate master’s studies at accredited international universities for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Interested persons should also be pursuing studies in areas related to the development of Barbados’ offshore energy sector.

The areas include:

Geology and GeophysicsPetroleum/Coastal/Offshore EngineeringHealth, Safety and Environment in the Energy SectorPetroleum/Energy EconomicsPetroleum/Maritime/Energy Law Data Science in the Energy SectorCoastal Dynamics and Oceanography Energy ManagementEnergy TransitionSustainable Energy SolutionsUtility-Scale Energy StorageManagement of Utility Power Grids

Application forms can be obtained from the office of the Ministry of Energy and Business at Trinity Business Centre, Country Road, St Michael, or online via the Ministry’s website.

Completed application forms with supporting documents must be returned to the Ministry or emailed to [email protected] on or before the deadline.

For further information, persons are encouraged to contact the Ministry at 535-2505, or visit its website.

(GIS).