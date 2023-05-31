Deacons move out of relegation zone with massive win Loop Barbados

Deacons FC and Empire SC recorded massive wins to end the first half of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf last Thursday evening, Deacons dismissed Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame 6-1, while Empire defeated Abraham’s United Silver Sands 4-0.

Ricardo Carter headed Deacons into the lead in the 5th minute, when Nico Blackman’s right-sided cross found the head of the unmark Carter inside the six-yard box.

Related Article

Shaquan Haynes made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. The speedy winger ran by his marker to meet goalkeeper Kevon Allsopp’s free kick, then passed the ball into the bottom left corner from just inside the penalty area.

Deacons extended their lead in the 35th minute via a powerful header from center back Danico Watson.

Notre Dame captain Carl Joseph got his team off to the perfect start in the second half.

Joseph dribbled in-field from the right and curled his left-footed effort into the top right-hand corner, in the 54th minute.

National forward Keon Atkins converted from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, to give Deacons a 4-1 lead.

Five minutes later Kavian Inniss scored Deacons’ fifth goal and substitute Shamaine Richards completed the score card in the 81st minute.

Empire SC finished the first round in third position, while Silver Sands remains rooted at the foot of the Premier League table.

Ozim Henderson’s rich form continued as he scored Empire’s first goal in the 17th minute.

Brazilian playmaker Daniel Calvi doubled the lead for the Bank Hall boys in the 65th minute.

Captain Rajohn Hawksworth made it 3-0 in the 77th minute and Zinho Harris wrapped up an impressive evening for Empire, with a goal in the 88th minute.