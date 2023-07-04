Deacons edge Silver Sands to ease away from the relegation zone Loop Barbados

Last night a brace from captain Keon Atkins propelled Deacons FC out of the relegation zone of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

The national forward led his team to a narrow 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Abrahams United Silver Sands in the recent round of matches at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Deacons FC came into the encounter levelled on 11 points with Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and needed a win to provide some leg room from the drop zone.

Atkins scored his first goal in the 10th minute, when he rose above everyone to head in an in swinging corner from the left.

Silver Sands equalized in the 39th minute, after a Derrine Gale-Forde benefited from a slip from two Deacons defenders and he passed the ball beyond goalkeeper Kevon Allsopp from approximately 10 yards.

Deacons went ahead in the 70th minute, thanks to a moment of miscommunication in the Silver Sands penalty area.

A cross from the right seemed to be harmlessly going into the grasp of the custodian but a defender intervened and deflected the ball precisely into Atkins’ path who scored from just inches away from the goal line.

Deacons FC move into eighth position with 14 points from as many matches.