Deacon Rock begs parents, teachers – Discipline children with love Loop Barbados

All children are a gift from God and deserve to be loved and disciplined, but disciplined from a place of love.

“A child should be loved. Children do deserve to be loved…”

This message came this Child Month from Deacon Roderick Rock as he led the assembly on Sunday at Dunamis Outreach Ministries.

A son, father, teacher and deacon, Rock gave personal examples for parents and adults to grab hold of and apply in their day-to-day interactions with not only their children, but the nation’s children as well.

Deacon Rock hammered home that point to parents especially, “It is not only your child that is a gift from God. It is all children.” Recognising and admitting that amongst the lot these days there are some challenging youth, he called on the elders to actively remember that fact, even in the face of misbehaviour or deviance – “Children are a gift from God”.

And on those occasions when children appear rude and disobedient, he called on parents, guardians and even teachers specifically to discipline children not out of anger or frustration but with love to guide them to the right path. He said that we must do just as God does with us.

Quoting from the Word, he read, “No discipline seems pleasant at the time but painful, later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.”

“And I know some of us as children and adults don’t like to hear this one. When I say a child should be loved, understand as the Word teaches us, if we love our children, we would learn to discipline them. Children, there will come sometime when mummy and daddy and others will have to discipline you, it happens. You will not be perfect in all your ways… Understand that they are doing out of love. And parents, when we are disciplining our children, we should be doing it out love.”

He said he knows this is no easy ask either.

He said that at times for adults, even teachers and parents, when they approach children, “If you don’t keep that anger in check, you realise you would bring the full weight.

“Put your hands in the air and shut your eyes! Go out there in the hot sun, and if they smile when they’re doing it, sing!”

He warned, “Don’t let the anger take over!”

To teachers who have in their minds that specific students are bad apples or class clowns or the troublemakers, he said you are walking into classes, “ready for them”. He said, “Don’t do it.”

“Yes, you discipline them, but discipline them from a place of love… You might not like to see them [our children] cry. It is not something we take pleasure out of, but we must understand that if we do not discipline them and spare that rod, and I don’t necessarily mean physically hitting them but that happens too and has its place… but we must discipline them. The Word is very [clear], it says if we spare that rod we hate the child, because we must understand that if we allow them to grow up untrained, it is chaos.

“A child should be loved but in that love, understand when God spoke about it, He said, listen you must learn to discipline our child. It is painful at the time, it is, but then later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness. So understand when you are doing it, you understand later on it will produce a harvest of righteousness.”

Deacon Rock said they may walk away after the disciplining and say, “I hate you and want to slam the door”, but he contended, “You’re the adult here. They [the children] are not able to see it now, they cannot fully comprehend. I tell my students or I try to explain it to them but I must also understand that as much explaining as I do, they will not fully understand everything that I am doing. Because I have caught the bus already from Speightstown to Bridgetown and I know when you get the bus this is the route. I have travelled that road before. They are now on the bus. They don’t know from Speightstown to Bridgetown you pass Holetown. So when they are going down a wrong road and I say I must stop them early, they don’t know what is down the road. They are now travelling that road so they don’t fully understand what we are trying to teach them, but out of that love we must teach them.

A yearhead for the first form students, he stressed, “Even as I explain to all my classes, I prefer you here in my classes to hate Mr Rock, go and complain Mr Rock wants us to do our homework. Mr Rock wants us to be punctual for class. Mr Rock always miserable when I’m untidy. I don’t mind that at all, because I know when you hit 20, 21, 22 [years old], you come right back and say, ‘Thank you’. And when your children reach that age they learn to appreciate how you loved them and disciplined them.”