De Peiza says Cement Plant issue is a St Lucy pain that must be solved | Loop Barbados

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) president and candidate for St Lucy Verla De Peiza does not want people to look at the issues surrounding the Arawak Cement Plant as a Checker Hall community issue, but a St Lucy issue that needs fixing urgently.

Speaking to the media on this issue, she said:

“This is a longstanding issue. I have been dealing with it from a legal standpoint for a number of years. I get to bring a different complexion to it and hopefully some resolution from another standpoint now. The people from St Lucy, and I say the people from St Lucy now because it is not a Checker Hall specific issue as I keep raising. The people of St Lucy are entitled to live comfortably at home. They’re entitled to have their health considerations addressed and all of that will be raised whenever it is that the meetings are held.”

On Instagram, there is even a page called ‘@Drowningincementdust’ where persons have shown how the dust coats the roof of homes and covers their homes.

Melony James, a certified safety and health specialist, uploaded a video on her Instagram as well saying, “We do not deserve this!! Please help me get a voice!! I need a voice at the table.”

De Peiza responded to James’ post saying, “This is such a mess! I cannot imagine how this court case was lost”

However, to the media, she urged, “The agitation really ought to have happened before and let’s face it, they had representation, but I’m glad of the moment now to deal with the issue and the intention is to not stop until it is resolved.”

Afraid of the health side effects from constantly inhaling the emissions and dust from the plant, James has also launched an online petition which to date has 135 signatures and 32 comments – Petition Justice for Checker Hall.