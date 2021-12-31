De Peiza: DLP confident and prepared despite snap election | Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) debunked rumours of unpreparedness on Thursday as their 30 candidates gathered outside the National Housing Corporation to pay their deposits to run for the January 2022 elections.

Party leader Verla De Peiza told the media that the DLP would have been ready whether it was a snap election or held at the final hour.

“The Democratic Labour Party has been preparing for this moment. We had a low period in our history but we did not spend the time licking our wounds and wallowing in self-pity. We spent the time rebuilding our party and today’s demonstration is to let the country know that the Democratic Labour Party has spent that time wisely and we have prepared ourselves for this moment,” she remarked.

Among the 30 candidates, several familiar faces from the previous administration were lined up. These included Denis Lowe who will be contesting for the Christ Church East seat, Richard Sealy for St Michael South Central, Michael Lashley for St Philip North, and David Estwick for St Philip West.

De Peiza charges that citizens of Barbados were ready for a change in government after three years and seven months of Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leadership.

“The people are so ready for a change…they are disappointed. In 2018, they voted for something they did not get – a pig in a pope. This is the moment to right that situation, they feel it acutely and they are pleased to have the opportunity to do it now instead of 18 months from now,” she insisted.

The DLP leader held that it was not wise to hold an election during an escalating pandemic, but maintained that canvasing in the coming weeks will be held safely.

“Had it been our choice, we would not have an election in the middle of a pandemic. We would not have an election with omicron knocking on our doors, knowing as we do from watching other countries the way it is exponentially exploding. This is not our timing but we will not drop the ball on this.”

“We are ready to rescue Barbados. We are ready to work for the people of Barbados.”

De Peiza reported that the DLP manifesto will be revealed in the coming days.