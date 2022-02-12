Day or Night? 10 Date ideas in Barbados | Loop Barbados

What is there to do in Barbados for a date?

This question is recycled on Bajan Twitter so much it is considered annoying at this point, but here goes. Loop Lifestyle is putting some ideas in a list and will keep them here for persons to reference when ever next this question makes another appearance on the timeline.

Day Date ideas

Brunch – Quite a few restaurants are offering brunch on Sundays but only a select few have bottomless mimosas. If you know the person you are trying to impress loves a good mimosa and some waffles or pancakes, this idea is 10/10.Beach – Barbadians are lucky that not only are the beaches clean and clear with white sand, but they are also F-R-E-E! Every single beach around the island is free for use and so a beach date with some fast food, gas station bites or cooked meals for a picnic would be great.Adventure – There are some cool sports on island that would be good couple fun. Have you gone off-roading on a dirt bike or in a buggy? There are horseback-riding tours. There are bike trails and tours. You have paddle-boarding, scuba diving, snorkling, swimming with the turtles and freediving if you want to get your feet wet literally. Or you can stay dry on the sea doing a glass bottom boat tour or sail on a catamaran.Food – The way to a man’s heart is his stomach. That’s what they used to say but it’s the women and girls on Instagram posting up their chicken alfredo weekly. So, we are going to say that the way to almost anyone’s heart is his or her stomach. We’re not going to recommend spots, but what we will say is a restaurant that’s near a beach or that allows you to take a walk after or swing or have a long drive home would mean that after the meal you can chat and get to know each other a little better.Gardens and views – An island tour or bucket list of places to visit is a great way to keep dates different and literally explore your options. The girls who get it get it! Guys too. But yes, you have many gardens to visit, some are free admission, while some have an entrance fee or request a donation. You have nature sanctuaries or petting zoos. You have caves and cliffs. You have windmills and lighthouses. You have lookout points. There is much to see… so go see it.

Date night ideas

Food – How we ended the day, is exactly how we start the night, but dinner instead of breakfast, brunch or lunch. And a dinner date helps you learn a little more about someone too. What do we mean? We once saw a guy on Twitter tweet that he was most upset when his date tried to use her knife and fork and sent her piece of chicken flying off her plate and the table. Social graces! These show up at dinner. You also get to see how the person “dresses up” and how they treat wait staff. You get to see how they feel about splitting cheques or learn that they are a “you get this and I’ll get the next” type of person.

Drives – Even with a curfew, a nice evening to night drive to watch airplanes or just to see the island from another perspective is nice. You can stop by a beach and listen to the waves or chat. You can pop into the gas station and grab a bite. You can park somewhere safe and just talk and crack jokes. If you do this, always be aware of your surroundings. There are some great vantage points in St George that you can look across the south of the island, and at night with all the lights, it’s really pretty. A word to the wise is enough *wink*

Movies – You can choose to go to the cinema or bring the cinema to you. Nothing is wrong with downloading a movie and watching it together on a tablet or laptop if you’re out together. A movie night at one person’s home is also an option, but everyone does not open their home in the early stages. It’s not you, it’s safety. Don’t take it personally.

Hobbies – You can always introduce your potential significant other to your passion…we mean in terms of your hobbies. If you’re a gamer, why not try teaching him or her how to play or explain the game while you play so he or she does not feel ignored. You may be surprised that your partner may be a detail-oriented person who can help you figure a mission out, or maybe she or he enjoys the witty banter and comes up with great come backs when the guys or girls try to roast you. If you are artistic, how about ordering a paint kit and you two doing that together. If you like to take photos, go out an do a photography challenge with your phones. If you like doing something, don’t hide that side of you or be annoyed that the person doesn’t get you, if you never helped them “get you”.

Drinks – There are many rum shops and bars around the island. You can always go for drinks. It does not always have to be mojitos and whiskey sours, sometimes it can be rum and coke and 4 for $11 or even water and juice. Drinks are what you make it, because it’s about the company and you both being comfortable. Shoot…it can even be frescantes or milk shakes. Know your person and choose accordingly. Don’t mind society.

What’s your perfect date?