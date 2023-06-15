Day Dream elevates patrons to cloud nine Loop Barbados

Elevate Entertainment provided the perfect summer starter last Sunday evening at the Bellevue Estate, when they hosted their premium brunch event, Day Dream.

The elegantly chic soiree produced the ideal fantasy of fashion, food and fine entertainment by some of the island’s best professionals.

Season two of Day Dream definitely provided arguments for a third and it delivered the perfect hors d’oeuvre for sister events Lifted and Lost in Paradise scheduled for later this summer.

One of the directors for Elevate Entertainment, Ramon Jordan explained that the patrons delight is the team’s priority when delivering events, and after the reception from the inaugural Day Dream event last year, they return to make the dream bigger in 2023.

“After our first installment of Day Dream in 2022, which was done still within the constraints of COVID-19, and its overall impact on the entertainment sector.

Based on the feedback from some of our loyal patrons, we knew we had to make some adjustments to really solidify Day Dream as one of the premier summer starter events of 2023,” said Jordan.

“Elevate has always had a customer-focused culture placing the customer and patrons experience at the epicenter of everything the brand does.

Our primary goal is to drive customer satisfaction and build on patrons’ expectations, hence why we pay attention to detail and execution, while providing an excellent offering, that is affordable to the patron.

We are extremely pleased and appreciative of the feedback we have been receiving over the various social media platforms and also via direct messages to the directors. Stay tuned for Lifted and Lost in Paradise,” the director added.

Day Dream was a diverse culinary experience led by the ever-popular Chef Creig, along with Chef Dane Saddler, Chef Byers and queen of vegan cuisine Chef Ann-Marie Leach whose meals were a hit amongst the patrons.

With each good meal, there must be an equally satisfying beverage and there was no shortage of those thanks to sponsors Johnny Walker, Hennessy, C?roc and Perrier Jouet.

The Cockspur cocktail bar was one of the more popular beverage areas, thanks to the versatility of mixes, speedy and efficient service and their usual entertaining bartenders.

Just before sunset, the vibes presented by Big Mike and Evolution got the audience into a steady groove with their presentation of love rock reggae and 90’s R&B.

Coming onto the end of their set the tempo increased and the duo ensured they touched some of the modern reggae and soca hits, such as Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete”, which received a roaring response and an avalanche of movement from the stage, all the way to the entrance.

Niqo Vybz and Gunna, also known as the Legacy Team, were the new kids on the block last summer, but their set on Sunday displayed their maturity and rapid improvement, making them one of thee best duos in the game right now.

Vibe Nation maintained the interest of the audience, but the Raw Gas team of Sheldon Papp and Chasey took the crowd to another level with their set which was fast, diverse and smooth in transition.

The session was brought to a close in energetic fashion by DJ Hutchy & Sizz, who presented a tribute to soca and Crop Over 2023 specifically with hits such as “Unfair Me” by Salt ft Sizz Dub, Lead Pipe and Jus Jay’s “Brain Freeze” and “Waistline” by Quan the Artiste, amongst others.