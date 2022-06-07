Dawn by Nature isn’t afraid to try something new | Loop Barbados

A new year marks new beginnings and possibilities. Dawn-Dew Thompson has loyally followed this ideology. Four years ago, it led to her embarking on a series of new journeys.

In 2018, the mother of two decided to apply for lotion-making classes, a practice in keeping with her annual tradition. Previously, she did courses in tiling, and carpentry – she also decided to learn French.

“I usually try to learn something new at the start of every year. I was considering doing plumbing because it would come in handy. I have very dry skin and I was buying store creams and having to buy a piece of shea butter there, cocoa butter there and having to stir it in…I realised somebody was offering lotion making courses and I said ‘Oh that is for me!’ so I started with the lotion-making and then he had soap-making and I found I really enjoyed doing the classes and learning how to make stuff and just the whole process,” she recalled.

She started making diverse products and giving them to co-workers at her 9 to 5 job. Word spread about Dawn-Dew’s products and she was quickly taking orders.

“I started making different things and taking them to work and asking my workmates, ‘Come and try this. I did it over the weekend’. They were like ‘Dawn, I like this. How much you selling these for? But it didn’t occur to me that I could make a business out of it.”

Dawn-Dew later launched Dawn by Nature, a Barbadian health and beauty brand comprising organic soaps, oils, body butter, scrubs, lotions, and natural deodorants. Her products are uniquely Barbadiana, some of them are Pudding and Souse soap, Conkie Soap, Sandy Lane Salt bar, Soursop and Cinnamon body wash and more.

An accountant by profession, after staring at numbers all day, Dawn-Dew was able to relax and channel her creativity through Dawn by Nature.

“There is no creativity in accounting unless you want to go to prison. Either you make a profit or a loss, it’s either a plus or a minus and that is as exciting as you usually get,” she said, adding “You can work and punch numbers all day but you always dream about when you get home”.

Speaking to Loop Lifestyle, Dawn-Dew shared that the past four years have been a continuous learning process. With the objective to expand her business, The 49-year-old was forced to broaden her scope. She revealed that she completed courses in marketing, especially social media marketing, video editing and graphic design.

“You always try to expand your skills and your knowledge….I have grown so much in the last four years and also mentally. It is about pushing past where you thought you were tired and couldn’t go another minute…It has been a whole learning curve but I am a better person for it.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dawn-Dew created and launched her own website. With everyone stuck indoors, she observed increased interest in skincare – the lockdown was a time for people to “revive” themselves, she noted.

“I went online during the shutdown and because people had nothing else to do but browse, I found I was actually getting sales.

“It was during the pandemic as well, that I did the social media marketing. You know you had nothing else to do during lockdown than to go and learn something because you were on a pause.”

On her YouTube channel, Dawn by Nature, she shares her failures and successes. Every Sunday, Dawn-Dew uploads videos showing how she makes her products. She doesn’t shy away from admitting that not every product is perfectly made. While showing her failed samples, she explains where she went wrong in the information box.

“There is a lot of care to be taken especially when you are dealing with people’s skin so you must research. You always have to be digging deeper, doing your research, experimenting and seeing how it goes. You are always testing,” she told Loop.

The research aspect of her business was part of the reason why Dawn-Dew fell in love with her business. She learned a number of herbs and plants in Barbados could be used for health and skincare but their benefits were little known.

“The neem tree, we just plant them because they are nice and big and green and lovely but then you hear that the neem actually purifies the air and you can use it to treat pests and the oil is good for so many skin inflation issues. When you dig deeper you learn there is a wealth of knowledge out there and benefits we are missing out on because we just don’t know.”

“It opened my eyes to what I could use around me that could be useful for skincare,” Dawn-Dew shared.

Although Dawn by Nature is in its infancy, Dawn-Dew has plans for future exportation. However, on the local front, she wants more people to give small businesses a chance and “buy Bajan”.

“Forgive us for not having rock bottom prices but we do spend a lot of money on our inputs because we don’t get any break on shipping and because we are so small we can’t influence economies of scale…we have to pay the same price as they would for a pound of shea butter but we are bringing quality products to the market,” she insisted.