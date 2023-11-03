Daughter nominates parents for Courts Operation Home Transformation Loop Barbados

In the second episode of Courts Operation Home Transformation, 23-year-old Jamila Griffin from St Philip in Barbados surprised her parents Julian and Phyllis with the bedroom makeover of their dreams for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Julian and Phyllis won a BBD$15,000 ‘bedroom’ makeover courtesy of Courts, the Caribbean’s largest furniture, appliance, and electrical retailer.

The win came as a surprise for the couple, both teachers, who Jamila described as “extremely selfless and generous”.

Jamila said her parents always go “above and beyond” and that’s why she wanted to give something back to them to say thank you.

She said: “My parents mean absolutely everything to me. I love my parents and I appreciate my parents. Everything that I am is because of my parents.

“They sacrificed and they worked hard to give me a good life.”

Proud mom Phyllis beamed: “When she said that we won, we were extremely happy. We had organized our room to suit children growing up, so we were like ‘this room now needs to be ours’.

“So when she said that we won, we were all smiles. We felt proud that she wants to give back something.”

The bedroom space was upgraded with modern finishes and accents, thanks to Courts Barbados.

Operation Transformation is a collaboration between Courts, Loop Barbados, and Treasure Beach Studios.

In this episode, host Gaynelle Marshall helps us follow Julian and Phyllis’ journey from selection as lucky winners all the way through to the big reveal of their brand new bedroom.

Loop readers who would like to be considered for Operation Transformation’s next episode should keep an eye on the app for updates and opportunities to enter.

Look out for more details in the coming weeks.