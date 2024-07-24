Daryll Jordan Secondary pays tribute to former student Joanna Branch

The Daryll Jordan Secondary School (formerly St Lucy Secondary) has paid tribute to former student, 20-year-old Joanna Branch, who tragically passed away during a stabbing incident, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Work Hall, St Philip.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved former student, Joanna Branch, from the class of 2022,” Daryll Jordan Secondary said in a statement made today, Wednesday, July 24.

Joanna was a bright light in our school community, known for her kindness, intelligence and vibrant spirit.

Daryll Jordan Secondary also extended well wishes to friends and family.

“On behalf of the Board of Management, principal, staff, students, we wish to express our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Joanna will always be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Rest in peace Joanna,” the statement added.