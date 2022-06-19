Daryll Jordan Secondary alumni gives back | Loop Barbados

The Breakfast Club and Back to School Drive at the Daryll Jordan Secondary School received a boost following a generous donation from the school’s alumni.

Students of the school benefitted when the proceeds of a recently held food sale were donated by the Daryll Jordan Secondary School Alumni in support of the two programmes.

The presentation of a cheque was made during a joint assembly held last week at the school. Interim President of the Alumni, Heather Griffith said that the donation was one of the ways the alumni sought to ‘pay it forward’ to their alma mater.

“We are aware of the challenges many families are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hope that this will ensure the sustainability of the breakfast club programme, but also for a smooth transition to the new school year. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day and it is necessary to have access.

We are happy to be in a position to provide assistance and will continue working with various partners to help meet the needs of the school, students and their families,” she stated.

Griffith reiterated the alumni’s commitment to continuing such initiatives and encouraged past students to join and give back to the school.

Acting Principal, Ken Layne, expressed gratitude and thanked the Alumni for allowing the students to benefit.

“This donation comes at a crucial time. Back-to-school often presents unique challenges for parents. I am extremely pleased that the Alumni and businesses have come forward to ease this burden, especially in the midst of the pandemic. I hope others will be inspired by their generosity and also assist. We are now better positioned financially to purchase supplies (including food items) and uniforms for those students most in need,” Layne said.

The Alumni thanked corporate Barbados for their support which included the Barbados Lumber Company for permitting the use of their premises; Jordans Supermarket, Popular Discounts, Direct Packaging, Simplex Trading, Mount Gay and Nicholls Baking Co Inc whose assistance ensured its success.