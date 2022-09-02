Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic Season Loop Barbados

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the first hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed.

In an update today, the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center said as of 3pm GMT, Hurricane Danielle was located about 885 miles (1425 km) west of the Azores (near latitude 37.9 North, longitude 43.3 West).

The NHC said Danielle is moving toward the west near one mile per hour (two kilometres per hour).

The agency said the hurricane is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week.

The NHC said maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour) with higher gusts.

The NHC said some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 kilometres) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 kilometres).

For more information, please visit: www.hurricanes.gov/Danielle