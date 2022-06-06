Dane Skeete takes the checkered flag after hiatus and close call | Loop Barbados

The winners of Sol Rally Barbados 2019 Dane Skeete and Tyler Mayhew have won the Sol Rally Barbados 2022.

With no rally held in 2021, Skeete and Mayhew were also the winners of the 2020 King of the Hill.

The driver and co-driver dynamic duo started the two-day rally weekend fourth in their Subaru Impreza WRC S12, and when the dust and gravel settled it was them at the finish line first.

Interviewed for Rally Barbados after lunch on the final race day, Sunday, June 5, Skeete said he wanted to hold the first place “but more importantly wanted to finish the rally, not want to do anything to make that not happen.”

And he had a real brush in Lamberts. He said, “We had a good couple of stages, had a little bit of a close one there in Lamberts, back left clipped a rock, a close call.” But he was able to maintain his pace and as he hoped, finished the rally and finish first.

Skeete and Mayhew won the 32nd running of the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) premier event. The entry list for this Sol Rally Barbados 2022 had 85 participants including drivers and co-drivers from 11 countries.