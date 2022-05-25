Dancehall artiste ‘Skeng’ arrested at Kingston airport | Loop Barbados

Dancehall artiste, ‘Skeng’, was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

The police, in a tweet a short while ago, said the ‘Gvnman Shift’ artiste, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas, was charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest, following an incident at the airport.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the deejay was involved in an argument with a member of port security.

In its tweet Tuesday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force did not provide details but said more information would follow.