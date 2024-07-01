Dance icon Gene Carson Cumberbatch-Lynch funeral this Tuesday

The Funeral of the late Gene Carson Cumberbatch-Lynch will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the Jerusalem Apostolic Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Ealing Grove, Christ Church at 1:00pm.

Gene was a master choreographer with The NCF, dance tutor and cultural icon.

Considered the “Godfather” of dance in Barbados, he began dancing with the Barbados Dance Theatre Company in 1974, where he also served as a teacher, choreographer, and artistic director.

He also toured Britain, North and South America, and the Caribbean with the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica and the Barbados Dance Theatre Company.

His tutetlage choreographies were mounted by various dance companies such as the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica, L-Acadco and Movements Dance Companies of Jamaica, the Barbados Dance Theatre Company, Dancin’ Africa, Pinelands Creative Workshop, numerous NCF programmes and many more.

The former Fairfield Main Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael resident, entered peacefully into rest at age 72.

He was the brother of Nigel Goodman, Grayson Cumberbatch, Joy Lynch, and the late Samuel Goodman, and uncle of Mervin Hood, Michelle and Karen Wickham, Gemara Cumberbatch, Nigel Goodman Jr, Kimmele Innis, Sharon Bourne, and the late Anderson Williams.

He also leaves to mourn his cousins, Tawana and Troy Edwards, Andre, Ryan, Mekhi and Mekhya Benn, and God-children Peter Walton, James and John Ofori-Berko.

Live streaming of the funeral will be available via https://watch.earlsfuneralhome.com/GeneCumberbatch-Lynch.

Condolences can be made online at www.earlsfuneralhome.com or via their Facebook page.