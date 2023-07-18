Dames win to keep Premiership hopes alive Loop Barbados

Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame took a positive step towards their premiership survival last Sunday evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The Bayland boys defeated fellow strugglers Abrahams United Silver Sands 3-1 and moved them to a point away from safety.

Tyrese Connell handed the Dames the lead in the 37th minute, when headed in Carl Joseph’s cross from the left flank.

Related Article

Joseph was the provider again for Notre Dame’s second goal in the 53rd minute.

The former national midfielder played a freekick over the Silver Sands defense, which found Winston Maynard who took a brilliant first touch before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot from eight yards.

Joseph was rewarded for his contributions throughout the match, with a goal in the 87th minute.

Zeco Edmee’s close-range effort was saved but the rebound fell to Joseph, who easily passed it between the goalkeeper and the right upright.

Derrine Gale-Forde scored for Silver Sands in the 93rd minute.

Notre Dame move on to 15 points from 16 matches, while Silver Sands remain at the foot of the table with six points from a similar number of matches played.