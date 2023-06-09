Dames slip into the relegation zone of the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Perennial football powerhouse Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame have found themselves in a sticky situation in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf, Notre Dame went down 3-2 to Ellerton SC. A result that confined the Bayland boys to the relegation zone, in ninth place and propelled Ellerton to second position in the league.

Ellerton went ahead in the encounter in 9th minute, when national midfielder Shaquan Clarke, fired a low, powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

Zeco Edmee equalized for the Dames when he rose above his marker to head home Janeico Baptiste’s free kick in the 37th minute.

Baptiste aided Notre Dame’s second goal in the 43rd minute, again from a set-piece.

The free-kick from the left, found center back Jomo Brathwaite at the back post and despite not having a clean contact on the ball, he managed to get it pass Ellerton goalkeeper Jamar Brewster.

Five minutes after the interval, Anson Barrow leveled the score.

Clarke’s in-swinging corner from the left was met by Barrow inside a crowded Dames penalty area, and he headed the ball from just inside the six yard box.

United States-based fullback Lemar Catlyn scored the deciding goal for Ellerton in the 56th minute, courtesy of an elementary error from Dames’goalkeeper Tyrique Chase.

Chase came off his line to collect a mishit pass from the Ellerton defensive third, but the inexperienced goalkeeper, seemingly took his eyes off the ball and it went through his grasp, allowing Catlyn to pass the ball into an open goal.