Dames’ poor run continues in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame pursuit for Premiership survival took a hit last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

The Bayland boys were defeated 3-2 by long-time rivals Paradise FC and find themselves in the dungeon of the BFA Premier League with nine matches remaining.

Paradise’s victory cements their place in the midtable (6th), with 20 points from 13 matches.

Notre Dame took the lead in the 27th minute when Dwayne Mars powerfully headed home from close range.

A driven corner from the right initially found the head of Kevon Lucas at the back post, and his cushioned header found the unmarked Mars who met the ball with conviction.

Paradise equalized in the 34th minute via a bit of fortune.

Jomo Harris’ shot from outside the box was redirected by Mario Harte and Dames goalkeeper Shakib Kellman could only watch as the ball trickled in the opposite direction.

Notre Dame forward Zeco Edmee scored one of Notre Dame’s two goals on the night versus Paradise FC.

Mars turned supplier for Dames’ second goal in the 66th minute. He dribbled in from the left and curled a cross to the far post, which found his strike partner Zeco Edmee who converted from inside the six-yard box.

Notre Dame’s celebration did not last long, because within 60 seconds Paradise captain Armando “Sugar” Lashley equalized with a volley from inside the penalty area.

National U17 forward Shamari Harewood dented the hearts of the Dames supporters in the 86th minute after a quick exchange of passes with Harte opened Notre Dame’s defense and he calmly passed the ball into the bottom, left corner of the goal.