Dame Billie Miller receives Order of CARICOM award | Loop Barbados

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados Dame Billie Miller has received the Order of CARICOM award.

Dame Billie, who is also a former minister of foreign affairs, was among four CARICOM nationals who were conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, in Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday.

The other awardees are CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque; Cricketer extraordinaire, Sir Vivian Richards; and calypsonian David Rudder.

Dame Billie had a successful career in both law and politics. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown in a by-election on May 12, 1976, and three months later, retained the seat in the general election.

Prior to that Dame Billie, had a successful career as an attorney having been called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1968 and to the Barbados Bar in 1969.

Dame Billie served as Deputy Prime Minister of Barbados from 1994-2003.

The Order of Caricom award is given to “Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal”.

The OCC was first conferred in 1992.

The first awardees were Dr William Demas, former CARICOM Secretary-General; Sir Shridath Ramphal, former Chief Negotiator of the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery (CRNM) and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chairman of the West Indian Commission, and former Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI); and Derek Walcott, distinguished and internationally acclaimed poet and playwright, and 1992 Nobel Prize recipient for literature.

Over the years, the list has expanded to encompass a range of other persons including former Heads of Government, sports personalities, regional creatives, representatives of the legal fraternity, members of academia, economists and members of the medical profession.

The awardees received an 18-carat gold medallion with a specially designed ribbon to be worn around the neck.

The recipients also receive a smaller version of the insignia as a lapel pin, and a scroll detailing their outstanding achievements.

OCC recipients are bestowed the title ‘Honourable’, along with the suffix OCC following their names. In addition, they can work and acquire property in any Member State. OCC recipients, their spouses and children under the age of 18, also receive special travel documents designed to facilitate travel in the region.