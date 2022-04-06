Daily COVID-19 cases top 400 | Loop Barbados

Barbados recorded 432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 4, surpassing its daily cases for the first time in the second quarter of 2022.

From the 1,715 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, 186 males and 246 females tested positive for the viral illness. The cases comprised 93 persons under the age of 18, and 339 who were 18 years and older.

Monday’s total is double the 222 new cases recorded for Sunday, April 3. In the past two months, numbers have fluctuated going from triple to double digits, however, in the past few days the cases are steadily climbing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported there were 72 people in isolation facilities, while 1,826 were in home isolation. As of April 4, there were 375 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has carried out 617,920 tests since February 2020, and recorded 60,592 COVID-19 cases (28,041 males and 32,551 females).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 161,225 (70.6 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 151,309 (55.8 per cent of the total population or 66.3 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.