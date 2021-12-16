Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded | Loop Barbados

Forty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15, from the 1,100 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The new cases comprised seven persons under the age of 18, and 37 who were 18 years and older.

A total of 191 persons were in isolation facilities, while 1,396 were in home isolation.

One person died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. A 68-year-old man, who was unvaccinated, passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

As at December 15, there were 255 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 455,246 tests since February last year, and recorded 27,071 cases (12,874 males and 14,197 females) of COVID-19.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 154,868 (67.8 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 140,927 (52 per cent of the total population or 61.7 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older