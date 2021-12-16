Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded | Loop Barbados

·3 min read
Home
Local News
Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Strong winds affecting Barbados

Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded

Traced: Missing 12-year-old found

Man’s body found on compound of King Street business

Vaccination schedule for December 16 to 19

Entertainment ban lifted! Live in person performances to return

Contingency plan in place: Government on top of nurses’ strikes

Generator fire extinguished in Eagle Hall

Update: BLPC says excavation accident pinpointed as cause, 50% back on

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

Thursday Dec 16

26?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

Forty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 15, from the 1,100 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The new cases comprised seven persons under the age of 18, and 37 who were 18 years and older.

A total of 191 persons were in isolation facilities, while 1,396 were in home isolation.

One person died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. A 68-year-old man, who was unvaccinated, passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility.

As at December 15, there were 255 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 455,246 tests since February last year, and recorded 27,071 cases (12,874 males and 14,197 females) of COVID-19.

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 154,868 (67.8 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 140,927 (52 per cent of the total population or 61.7 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

Strong winds affecting Barbados

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded

Sport

Pakistan sweep virus-hit West Indies in Twenty20 series

More From

Sport

Barbados Karting Association extends condolences after driver’s murder

Alkins died on December 11

Sport

Arise Sir Lewis Hamilton! Mercedes F1 driver receives knighthood

See also

The 36-year-old Grenadian-Brit was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart.

World News

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron varia

Barbados News

Man’s body found on compound of King Street business

Police are investigating the unnatural death of a St Michael man. The deceased is 45-year-old Ricardo Sylvester Wood, of Clarke’s Avenue, Bayville, St Michael. According to police spo

Barbados News

COVID-19 testing sites operating on Christmas and New Year’s

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced the operating times for COVID-19 testing sites during the Christmas and New Year holiday periods. On Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, all testin

Caribbean News

Omicron bypasses T&T’s defenses, woman enters with positive PCR test

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant. This was announced by their Minister of Health (MoH) Terrence Deyalsingh who was speaking at a conference hosted by his Minis