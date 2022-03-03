‘Daff’ elated to reach 100 | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ latest centenarian could not contain her excitement as she celebrated her 100th birthday in the company of friends and family.

Daphne Weekes, affectionately known as “Daff”, received a virtual visit and gifts from President Dame Sandra Mason on Sunday, February 27, during the celebrations at Mapp Hill, St. Michael.

The affable centenarian thanked God for her longevity, adding: “I feel very good and I am determined to hold out to the end with God being our help.”

Her sister, Muriel Weekes-Dilworth, and cousin, Ulric Sue, described Daphne as kind, gentle, and caring.

Sue said reaching 100 was a milestone and he extended well-wishes for “a good life, health, and happiness and that God would keep her around a little longer”.

He recalled fond memories of visiting Daphne as a young boy at her mother’s home and then at the former Harrison’s Department store, which was under the Goddard Group (now Goddard Enterprises Limited), where she worked as a clerk.

Weekes-Dilworth, who lived in Boston for several years, but now resides here, promised to “look out” for her sister – a task she is committed to doing with God’s help.

An excerpt of the congratulatory message from Goddard Enterprises Limited to Ms. Weekes, their “oldest pensioner”, read: “The company is deeply appreciative of those people who worked with the company over the years in the various subsidiaries and who helped to make it the success that it is today, each in their own way.”

Daphne, who was educated at South District and St Barnabas Schools, is a shut-in member of St Barnabas Anglican Church. She enjoys going to the beach and attending family gatherings.