Dad’s untimely death near Callenders Crescent home shakes family Loop Barbados

No one thought that last Christmas would be his last Christmas and Christmas was his time of year. In fact, Randall Miller was almost a Christmas baby, instead he was born on December 27.

Sharing this about his brother was Hartley Miller.

The 65-year-old Randall passed away this morning in a one-vehicle accident between Callenders Crescent and Callenders Main Road. He was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

Randall was one of seven children, but one of his two sisters, who was sick, died previously. Of the six remaining Miller siblings, gathered at the scene of Randall’s accident were Hartley, Lennox, McClaren and Wren. Not at the scene was the eldest of them all, their sister Maria. One relative said, “Can’t bring her here.” Meanwhile, some siblings said they didn’t think they could go down to the crash site and see either.

Randall was a father of one. His son was distraught. The retired Customs broker has been living at Callenders Crescent for a long time, over 30 years.

His nephew who now runs his customs brokerage service was very quiet at the scene. He said he was on his way to St Joseph when he got the sad call. Hartley said he was in Oistins.

Wren, the youngest of the lot was on the scene with McClaren from earliest.

Niece Anthea Brathwaite said, “I was very close to him, as I am with all my uncles”.

Lennox, a former police officer, now a lawyer, said his brother was “a cool person”.

Residents in Callenders Crescent were very shocked on learning of Miller’s death. One lady on returning home and learning that Randall had passed, cried out loudly, “I can’t believe that in trute. I can’t tek that,” and she quickly fled the scene, while others lingered.

Investigations into the cause of accident are ongoing and police have issued an appeal for witnesses of the accident which occurred about 8:45 am, today, November 17.