Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby Loop Barbados

American television host and former partner of singer Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his 12th baby.

According to Billboard.com, model Alyssa Scott shared a post via Instagram on the birth of baby Halo Marie Cannon, remembering their son Zen who died at five months old of cancer.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ?Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon.”

According to Billboard, Cannon is father to twins, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He is also Dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.