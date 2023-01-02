Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Motorists to pay less at the pump

New Year’s baby Rennica arrives just in time

New Year’s Babies: Twin girls born at Bayview, one baby girl at QEH

Police investigating Kingsland incident caught on video

2022 Wall of Remembrance – From May to December – 8 Greats gone

Year In Review: Bajan athletes proudly represent on world stage

Year In Review: Community experiences joy and sorrow

St Lucia Port Authority clears the air on SVG ferry service

Year In Review: Bajans hit new heights, celebs flocking to the shores

Year In Review: Caribbean afflicted by drugs, scandals and crime

Monday Jan 02

26?C
Entertainment
Loop News

20 hrs ago

Photos via Instagram

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

American television host and former partner of singer Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his 12th baby.

According to Billboard.com, model Alyssa Scott shared a post via Instagram on the birth of baby Halo Marie Cannon, remembering their son Zen who died at five months old of cancer.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ?Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon.”

According to Billboard, Cannon is father to twins, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

See also

He is also Dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner hospitalised after snow-related accident

Barbados News

Motorists to pay less at the pump

Barbados News

New Year’s baby Rennica arrives just in time