Dad reports pre-teen son as missing | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing boy.

He is 12-year-old Takori Raheim Best of Munroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

He left his residence on April 12, 2022 and has not returned. He was reported missing by his father Bilver Emilient, 40 years of the same address.

Best is five feet tall, of slim build, and dark in complexion. He has a small head, an oval face, his ears are flared and he has a low haircut. His clothing is unknown.

Best is known to frequent the Lower Burney and Belmont Road, St Michael areas.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Takori Raheim Best is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.