Dad gets daughter set for school for second year after COVID tragedy Loop Barbados

For Paul Murrell this year’s back-to-school shopping is now becoming a tradition.

Last year was the first time that he had to venture to town and elsewhere to get his then seven-year-old daughter ready for school at the George Lamming Primary School. Though he has three older boys, the dad said that it was a new experience for him. “I never used to, what happened, I never used to have to shop, I would give their mothers the money, but what happened, is my daughter live by me because she lost her mother in the COVID, so now she just have me.”

When Loop caught up with Murrell, he was accompanied by his younger brother, and the two were shopping for Murrell’s daughter, who is going into Class 2.

Asked how he felt about the prices he was seeing, he frankly said, “To be honest with you, I don’t really check prices. I know she got to them [the school supplies] and it is what it is.”

Dealing with everything in terms of his daughter’s wellbeing and upkeep, including all aspects of back-to-school, after the unexpected family tragedy, he contends his daughter makes it all worth it.

Despite saying that coping with it all and the new responsibilities on his own “rough, it rough, it rough, but it is what it is,” with a smile, he quickly added, “But she’s a sweet little girl, she sweet. She ain’t troublesome and she learning. That’s what makes it easy.”

The father of four, but with just the one school-age daughter, was buying uniform material in Abeds in Swan Street today.

After the brief interview, Murrell’s brother proudly told us, “Yes you can show him. He’s doing what a good father should do!”