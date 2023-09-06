Dad Alan Lewis surprises Royals daughter Gaby in Barbados Loop Barbados

Former cricketer Alan Lewis surprised his daughter Barbados Royals player Gaby Lewis by showing up in Barbados for the first-leg of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) games at Kensington Oval.

The Irish dad and daughter duo embraced lovingly after Gaby top scored for the Royals and her team won the fixture against the Trinidad Knight Riders.

As of Saturday’s match, Gaby was the second lead scorer on the board, behind the leader on the most runs chart, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Sophie Devine.

Chatting from his seat in the Greenidge and Haynes Stand while his daughter knocked the ball around the field, Alan, who was inducted at number 17 into the Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame in 2020, said that he is very proud to watch his daughter continue the legacy in her own way.

I was here 30 years ago myself, playing cricket, so I have a lot of friends that I still know

Speaking specifically on how it feels to see Gaby in action in Bim, he said:

“Aww, it’s just lovely. Like she’s really enjoying her cricket and she’s totally committed to it and to be playing in something like this, the CPL, where she’s around all the good players, you know that she’s usually adversarial against in other countries and obviously the West Indies themselves.”

He said he’s been “Caribbeaned out this summer”, but “it has been brilliant,” because just in June to July, he was in the neighbouring island of St Lucia watching Gaby tour and play for Ireland versus the West Indies in the One Day International series and T20.

Talking to the man who is the third most capped player in the history of Irish Cricket reportedly, Loop asked “Lew”, as he is affectionately known, what he thinks of the state of women’s cricket especially WCPL.

“Women’s cricket is really on the rise. The standard, the match here two days ago [the opener for WCPL 2023] was probably the best chase I’ve seen in women’s cricket and I’ve watched a fair bit of it because obviously my daughter is involved. But the quality of the chase and even bearing in mind, Hayley [Matthews] didn’t get runs, but you know the balance of the team, and I was up on my feet.

“[…] It’s great to see the women playing and improving. The improvement in the women’s game has been immense in the last 12 months.”

He said that he was also happy that a lot of parents were bringing their kids to watch the CPL and WCPL games.

“You can see the audiences getting bigger and bigger in all the countries and it’s a format [the biggest party in cricket] that suits children – it’s exciting, there’s a big buzz around it and obviously the double-headers are great value [buy a men’s ticket and get a women’s fixture ticket free].”

Back in Barbados too after decades, he said that he is also enjoying the chance to reunite with some mates. He said it is a win-win for him to enjoy the island, not just watch Gaby make an even bigger name for herself in the game they both love.

“Being back in Barbados? Well, it’s great. I was here 30 years ago myself, playing cricket, so I have a lot of friends that I still know from playing cricket against them in Barbados; so it was a big opportunity for me to come back and enjoy the trappings of this great island and I just really love it.