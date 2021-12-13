DaBaby Hit With Bottles, Gets Doused With Drink At Rolling Loud But Kept His Cool

DaBaby gets doused while on stage, but he continues performing.

It seemed not everyone is in a forgiving mood these days as some patrons at the recent Rolling Loud concert threw drinks at rapper DaBaby while he was performing at the Los Angeles venue over the weekend.

The “Blame It On Baby” rapper who took a while to apologize for the homophobic comments he made earlier this year, was still persona non grata for many, despite him eventually saying sorry and meeting with high profile members of the LGBTQ community and HIV advocates who sought to educate him on issues regarding discrimination and HIV awareness.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, turns 30 on December 22 and, apparently for some music lovers, still has some growing up to do based on his May 2021 comments while at the Miami Rolling Loud concert.

The “Billion Dollar Baby” entertainer went on stage and stated, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real.”

Dababy

Dababy, whose hits include “Rock Star” and “Baby on Baby,” had received tonnes of backlash for his comments that were viewed as not only insensitive but ignorant. As the headline performer and final act of the evening at the latest show, the Charlotte rapper warmed up his vocal cords and then came on stage ready to give the crowd his all musically but instead was showered with a hail of drinks, water bottles, and other objects. Dressed in orange, he waited for his intro and, before launching into his song, shouted, “Cancel Who?”

While some believe that the pelting was not organized and was just an unfortunate but random occurrence, DaBaby himself has not commented on the incident. After that initial negative reaction, he shook it off and went right on performing. Going to other parts of the stage and eventually jumping into the crowd, he kept at it, and other fans could be seen happily singing along to his songs’ lyrics and partying with him.

Other performers at the concert on Sunday included Future and Kanye West. The Rolling Loud Tour organizers stood by DaBaby even when many clamored for him to be canceled and taken off the tour.