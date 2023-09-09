Da Costa: Referee decisions cost us Loop Barbados

Disappointed in the result but not the performance.

This is the sentiment of Barbados senior men’s football team head coach Orlando Da Costa, following an opening day defeat in the Concacaf Nations League at home to Montserrat.

The Tridents went down 3-2 to the “Emerald Boys” in front of a sold-out crowd last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

“I am very upset with the referee team…”

Many anticipated a victory for Barbados over their opponents who are ranked 13 places below them at 179, also the inclusion of nine overseas-based players and boisterous home crowd support, but all those variables were in vain at the end of 90 plus minutes.

Barbados took a 2-1 lead into the break, with goals from Elijah Downey and Thierry Gale, after falling behind in the 6th minute to a strike from Montserrat captain Lyle Taylor.

The visitors responded with two second half goals in the second half to snatch victory from the host.

While there are a number of factors to attribute to the defeat, coach Da Costa specifically identified the quality of the Antiguan officiating team which was led by referee Ken Pennyfeather, along with his assistants Iroots Appleton and Wasnah Bamarde.

The Portuguese tactician said the decisions from the officials affected the players, but most importantly the tactics and strategy of the team.

“I am very upset with the referee team because since the beginning I feel that the referee conditioned our players by fouls, with yellow cards and for the other team, some counterattacks from our team, and offensive transitions they did not show yellow cards.

In the second half and at half time I replaced some players, because I felt if these players kept in the game, they cannot take a second yellow card and we will lose one player.

Another thing is we got one clear penalty, with Hope [Hallam]. The goalkeeper grabbed his head. For us, it was a clear penalty.

In the last minute, we won a freekick in front of the box clear, the referee changed the foul to benefit the other team.

So many details always against the Barbados national team. I feel from the beginning that they don’t respect our national team, or our country. “

According to Da Costa the team played as he wanted, and they were very discipline in their execution.

He said they were dominant on both sides of the ball, particularly in the first half, however unfortunate not to emerge with a positive result.

“The players followed everything we requested for the strategy for this game.

In the first half we played very well. Ball possession, good circulation, many attacks to score a second and we did, and we finished the first half very well in my opinion.

We started the second half with one or two chances to kill the game.

We had a lot of chances to win this game, but unfortunately in football sometimes, these kinds of things happen, sometimes the better team, the team who plays better, who has the most chances to score, sometimes have an unlucky day.

I am very happy with my team, with my players.

They showed commitment, showed organization, showed passion in 90 mins, so I am very happy, but of course I am upset with the result.

The quality of our game was beautiful, it was good offensively and defensively”, said Da Costa.

Barbados now shifts their focus to Nicaragua who they will face on Monday night at 10 pm at the Nicaragua National Stadium.