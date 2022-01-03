Cynthia keeps 6th run promise | Loop Barbados

Barbados Labour Party candidate (BLP) Cynthia Forde side-stepped rumours of retirement saying she is here to serve as long as she has the capacity.

Forde who has been a member of parliament for St Thomas since winning the seat in the 2001 by-election, told Loop News that she assured BLP leader, Mia Amor Mottley and her team that she will fulfil the five-year term after winning the 2018 election.

“I had assured the Honourable Prime Minister and my team, the Barbados Labour Party…I gave them my assurance that I would have gone to the end of this five-year term. But granted we have shortened the time as a result of COVID and all the other challenges in the economy and I agreed. “

“I told the Honourable Prime Minister that I should be able to face the polls again. I still have my memory, I have my charisma, I have my commitment to…Barbados and not just the people of St Thomas,” she asserted while speaking on Nomination Day at the Sharon Moravian Church.

The 69-year-old contended that she remains committed to positively impacting the lives of Barbadians.

“I shall do my best at my tender age because age is nothing but a number. When you look at Japan, China and other places in the world…senators are senators until they die in other countries.

I shall do the best I can, once I have my capacity to be able to do it, like some of my other predecessors would have had when they came out of office. They were 70 or 75 but they made indelible marks in their performance and support for the policies and programmes that impacted the lives of Barbadians and others.”