Cynthia Forde wants no ministry | Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Cynthia Forde wants no ministry

Cynthia Forde will not be a minister in the new, smaller Cabinet by choice.

Stating this upfront and making Forde’s wishes known to all, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley said:

“Everyone’s favourite school teacher and my dear, dear friend Cynthia Forde and the member of parliament for St Thomas, has asked not to be considered for appointment in the new Cabinet.”

Graciously, the country’s leader saluted Forde and thanked her on behalf of all Barbadians.

Calling her the “salt of the Earth,” PM Mottley said, “Ms Forde, we thank you for your distinguished service.”

Forde has been in government in some form of the other since 1994, other than the time, she was in Opposition.

Forde, 69, has been the member of parliament for St Thomas since winning the seat in the 2001 by-election.

