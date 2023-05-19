CXC’s security measures called into question amongst leak possibility Loop Barbados

The region’s top examination body has been instructed to do better.

The Caribbean Coalition for Exam Redress wants not only answers from Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) following unsubstantiated rumours that a written paper was leaked, but solutions to protect against any repeats in the future as well.

The 2023 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematic Paper 02 was allegedly leaked prior to the exam date of May 17 in at least two territories.

Hours after it was completed across the region, CXC announced it was investigating the possible leak with urgency. The regional body assured that once the investigation is completed, they would issue a definitive statement.

However, parent advocate in Barbados and co-ordinator of the Caribbean Coalition for Exam Redress, Paula-Anne Moore and student advocate Khaleel Kothdiwala are demanding that CXC not play the “blame game” but identify and fix its security issues.

“…focus instead on what went wrong, yet again, with the exam security and its chain of custody.”

According to the Coalition, the exam paper was rumoured to have circulated on TikTok and other social media sites on Tuesday night and the morning of the exam.

“This apparent security breach news is deeply damaging to the credibility and reputation of our regional school exit exam process, and further erodes public trust, especially as there have been several confirmed exam leaks in recent years, including an exam resit in 2008.”

“We remind the public of the 2020 exam fiasco, the largely superficial pandemic accommodations 2021 and 2022, and the e-testing fiasco and last-minute delay of exams in 2022. These constant challenges only damage our children’s mental health and public trust,” said the Caribbean Coalition for Exam for Redress in a statement on Thursday.

The Coalition expressed that students are fearful they will have to resit the examination and a regional petition against resitting the Mathematics paper has already garnered 16,000 signatures.

“We, l, the tax-paying public, expect and deserve a remedy which has fairness for our children at its core. Fairness for our precious children is not too much to ask,” the statement continued.