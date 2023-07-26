CXC to host online session on modified grading after maths paper leak Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
CXC to host online session on modified grading after maths paper leak Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados to have direct flights to Cayman Islands from October

Vibes reached the Paradise Peak: Blended UTOPIA never disappoints

CXC to host online session on modified grading after maths paper leak

BMCLA partners with cannabis management company, GrowerIQ

Machel Montano wants PM Mottley to consider 2-day jump for Kadooment

Mad Cobra allegedly held with two kilos of cocaine in the US

Artificial insemination to increase pork supply

Flash Flood Watch in effect

Teen, 16, charged in attempted ZR Robbery gets remanded

8 People die with COVID-19 in 2 weeks

Thursday Jul 27

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

19 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

On Thursday, July 27, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will host an online public information session for stakeholders on the modified grading approach for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 02.

In May, CXC confirmed the news of the security breach of the examination. Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley declared CSEC Mathematics Paper 02 will be graded using the modified approached.

Stakeholders will be learn more about the grading methodology behind the CXC Modified Approach and its application to the grading of 2023 CSEC Mathematics for the May/June 2023 examinations.

Stakeholders are invited to view the session online at 11 am on cxc.org/cxctv or register at https://bit.ly/modified-grading to join via Zoom. This interactive session will be facilitated by Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, and Mr Alton McPherson, Senior Manager of the Examinations Development and Production Department.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Mbappe rejects transfer talks with Al Hilal

World News

Judge rules Prince Harry can sue publisher for snooping

Travel

Barbados to have direct flights to Cayman Islands from October

More From

Entertainment

Sin?ad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Sin?ad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music

Festivals

What did DJ Puffy and Jus Jay do at Tipsy Music Festival Day 2?

“That was not intermission, that set nearly put me out of commission!”

See also

Festivals

Machel Montano wants PM Mottley to consider 2-day jump for Kadooment

The Soca King moved a ‘Two Days will be Fine’ Bill at Tipsy Day 2 in Barbados

World News

Watch: New York construction crane’s arm collapses

A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and plummeted to the stre

Barbados News

Two St Michael men charged with string of burglaries

Two St Michael men have been charged with a string of burglaries across the island.
Damien Jamal Beckles of Combermere Street, The City and Teriq Kaareem Linton of Suttle Street, The City ar

Sport

Lebron James’ son, Bronny, in stable condition after cardiac arrest

LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work