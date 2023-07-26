CXC to host online session on modified grading after maths paper leak Loop Barbados

On Thursday, July 27, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will host an online public information session for stakeholders on the modified grading approach for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 02.

In May, CXC confirmed the news of the security breach of the examination. Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley declared CSEC Mathematics Paper 02 will be graded using the modified approached.

Stakeholders will be learn more about the grading methodology behind the CXC Modified Approach and its application to the grading of 2023 CSEC Mathematics for the May/June 2023 examinations.

Stakeholders are invited to view the session online at 11 am on cxc.org/cxctv or register at https://bit.ly/modified-grading to join via Zoom. This interactive session will be facilitated by Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, and Mr Alton McPherson, Senior Manager of the Examinations Development and Production Department.