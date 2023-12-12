CXC stands in solidarity with Guyana Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has expressed its support for the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela escalated this December, when President Nicolás Maduro ordered state-owned companies to “immediately” begin to explore and exploit the oil, gas and mines in Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The regional examination body, in a media release, said that it stands in solidarity with the CARICOM member state “at a time when its sovereignty is being tested”.

At its 59th annual meeting meeting of the Council (Board of Governors) on Friday, 8 December 2023 hosted in Guyana, CXC observed a minute’s silence at the start of their governance meeting in recognition of the loss of five military officers from the Guyana Defence Force aboard a helicopter that crashed on Wednesday, December 6

The Council extended condolences to the families, colleagues and the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.