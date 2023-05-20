CXC sees great benefits in digital exams Loop Barbados

In the not too distant future, all regional examinations will be administered digitally.

Chief executive officer of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Wayne Wesley, revealed that the organisation continues to strive for electronic testing. However, its execution is challenged by the underdevelopment of information technology (IT) infrastructure in the Caribbean.

“We are trying to get the region to be ready for full electronic testing. In fact, this year we are capable of doing all of our multiple choice examinations electronically and we are moving soon to have similar situations for Paper 02.”

“However, given the vast difference among the region with respect to IT infrastructure that is required for the administration of electronic testing, we have to be working currently with the ministries on a particular schedule that will see us over a period of time implementing fully electronic testing,” remarked Dr Wesley during Friday’s press conference.

The CXC registrar held that the COVID-19 pandemic emphasised the importance of developing the infrastructure for online examinations. In the meantime, the regional examination body is consulting with Ministries of Education to identify the kinks.

“We have started that process and we hoping that it will move quickly in the right direction,” Dr Wesley added.

He stated that the electronic testing will increase the level of security surrounding the examinations, as it will only be accessible on the exam date.

“Of course, you would now then have cyber security to deal with but it will give us greater control as to when exams are dispersed and ready, because it is on the morning that we would release the exam and not necessarily a couple days before, given the terrain and geographical areas we would have to cover for the execution of an exam in one country,” the CXC CEO stated.