CXC results to come first week of September Loop Barbados

Results for examinations offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) will be available for students online on Monday, September 5, 2022.

In a press release, CXC stated that it has been working assiduously at completing the Marking and Grading process for the timely release of this year’s examination results. Consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September.

Available from September 5, will be the preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination(R) (CAPE(R)), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(R) (CSEC(R)) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence(R) (CCSLC(R)).

Candidates can access their preliminary results online at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.

Regional Ministries of Education will receive the preliminary results on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of Ministries on Friday, September 2, 2022.

In instances where requests for early release of results were made, preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the Ministries of Education, to facilitate the matriculation of candidates.