CXC pulls back on syllabus discontinuation for technical subjects Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) is back-peddling and basically rescinding its correspondence to ministries of education and principals that some technical and vocational subjects were being dropped.

Today, just days after the initial memo, CXC® issued a fresh statement saying that it intends to follow due process on this and hold discussions before axing the subjects for a period or indefinitely.

The statement said, “CXC® is aware of the concerns being expressed by our valued stakeholders, based on the premature release of correspondence addressed to the Ministries of Education concerning syllabus suspension.

“This situation is regrettable and understandably would have caused anxiety among our key stakeholder groups. In order to address the matter, CXC® has scheduled a meeting with the Ministers of Education and will provide a full update to the public, through a press release, thereafter.

“CXC® assures our valued stakeholders that the requisite actions will be taken in the best interest of all.”

Loop understands that the subjects included were the certification for Mechanical Engineering at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and at the Advance level – Green Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Technology, and Agricultural Science, double award, at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) level.

It was purported that the reason given for the syllabus discontinuation proposal was due to low student enrolment.

Since the initial statement, principals at some vocational schools in Jamaica especially, have been very vocal because the believe the move to be a step in the wrong direction for the region at a time when the world is putting greater emphasis on Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).