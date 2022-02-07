CXC: Plans underway for digital examinations in 2023 | Loop Barbados

Plans to hold regional examinations in May/June are proceeding on schedule.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) released the timetables for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCLSC) recently on their website and indicated that the exams will be administered in their original format.

The examination dates are May 2 to 10 for CAPE; May 2 to June 3 for CSEC; June 6 to 9 for the CCSLC and May 27 to 28 for CPEA.

CXC has indicated that it plans to maintain the last year’s SBA requirements, recognising that students continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the regional examination body reduced SBA requirements by 50 per cent in some subjects.

“CXC has once again put concessions in place to support students in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These include the reductions to SBA Requirements made in 2021, as much as 50 per cent in some subjects, were maintained,” CXC said in a statement.

Additionally, preparing candidates have been giving more time to defer.

“The deferral strategy has been extended for use any time prior to the administration of a subject. Candidates will be able to defer to January or June 2023, whenever the subject is administered.”

Detailing future plans, the regional examination body revealed that plans are underway to begin administering all Paper 1 examinations electronically by 2023.