CXC offers condolences to Guyana Loop Barbados

Following the tragic mass casualty in Guyana, regional examination body, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has extended their condolences to the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

In a statement, Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC said “The loss of these young people with such bright potential is shocking and painful. We pray at this time for the survivors and family members of those students whose lives were lost.”

The devastating fire in the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School claimed the lives of 19 children. Thirteen girls died at the dorm, a little boy (5 years) also died at the dorm, and five girls died at the Mahdia Hospital.

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali has announced three days of national mourning and all flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the children.