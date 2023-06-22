CXC, Light and Power payment center closed Loop Barbados

Persons are being advised that numerous businesses on island are closing their doors early due to Tropical Storm Bret.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) advises that the Headquarters in Barbados will close at 12:00 pm (AST) today, June 22, 2023 due to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.

CXC(R) is committed to the safety of their employees and stakeholders, and will therefore advise of the reopening, in accordance with the guidance provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services. All calls will be forwarded to CXC’s office in Jamaica during normal business hours.

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited’s [BLPC] payment center will be closed today, Thursday, June 22.

In a public service announcement, the BLPC said that this closure was to ensure the safety of employees and customers during the passing of Tropical Storm Bret.

The BLPC urged customers to contact their Customer Care team and utilize their online and other payment options.

Emegency teams will also be on standby to answer customers’ calls in the case of emergency.

“Customers are asked to please contact Light and Power to report outages, downed power lines and poles on our 24-hour hotline at 626-9000.”

Persons are encouraged to remain patient if the telephone lines are busy as other customers may be calling too.

BLPC assured customers that preparations have been made for crews to start repairing electricity line damage as soon as it is safe to do so, as they encouraged customers to be safe and storm ready.

“Light and Power encourages you to ‘be storm ready’ and ‘be safe’.”