CXC launches investigations into possible Maths leak Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
CXC launches investigations into possible Maths leak Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Salt tax on cards, health officials reviewing draft

CXC’s security measures called into question amongst leak possibility

MOHW to review WHO advice against the use of artificial sweeteners

Thieves stealing fuel

Video: Grass fire behind restaurant in Crane

Destra gives a nod to Barbados talent, Baje to the World, Kyrique

Ras Simba accuses AG of dragging his feet on crucial Cannabis law

CXC launches investigations into possible Maths leak

Traffic Alert: Avoid Dayrells Road if possible

UPDATE: Barbadian nurse shot in Tacoma experiencing complications

Friday May 19

26?C
Barbados News
Loop News

May 17, 2023 05:12 PM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) has launched investigations on learning of a possible paper leak today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

In a press release issued minutes ago at 5:12pm, CXC indicated it “is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC(R)) Math Paper 02 which was written today was leaked.

“This matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.”

The topic is making waves on Caribbean social media. Some as saying that the leak occurred in two territories however, CXC in its statement did not indicate if the investigations are in specific markets at this time.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Newcastle beat Brighton 4-1, one win away from the Champions League

Barbados News

Salt tax on cards, health officials reviewing draft

Caribbean News

CXC’s security measures called into question amongst leak possibility

More From

Community

UPDATE: Barbadian nurse shot in Tacoma experiencing complications

More donations necessary to help treat Bradley Inniss

Barbados News

CXC launches investigations into possible Maths leak

See also

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) has launched investigations on learning of a possible paper leak today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
In a press release issued minutes ago at 5:12pm, CXC indic

Entertainment

Destra gives a nod to Barbados talent, Baje to the World, Kyrique

“I think you guys are doing a great job with this Baje to the World. You should not stop it”

Barbados News

Thieves stealing fuel

Police warn members of the public against purchasing stolen fuel products

Travel

Dominica betting on record-breaking attraction to lure more visitors

The Nature Isle is building the world’s longest cable car

Caribbean News

CXC’s security measures called into question amongst leak possibility

Coalition wants solutions not ‘a blame game’