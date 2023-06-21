CXC exams on unless governments order a cancellation due to Bret Loop Barbados

As the Caribbean braces for the impending Tropical Storm Bret, if a country’s Ministry of Education has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, then Caribbean Examinations Council exams are still on in the territory.

This is the premise that CXC(R) will operating on for the ongoing CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC exams.

In a statement issued this evening, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, CXC(R) is currently monitoring Tropical Storm Bret as it approaches the region.

The statement said:

“During and after the passage of this weather system, the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders is paramount. We urge all stakeholders to follow the safety directives provided by each government.

“CXC(R) is in dialogue with ministries of education across the region as it relates to the examinations which may be affected in their country. For countries where their government has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, all examinations are expected to be administered as normal.

Continue to remain safe and we pray that the storm will pass by with minimum damage.”

CXC(R) promised to update as further information is provided by the region’s Meteorological Services.