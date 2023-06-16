CXC exams go ahead as scheduled despite theft Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that regional examinations scheduled for this week will proceed as scheduled.

On Wednesday, June 14, the regional examination body reported that a fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers for nine subjects, scheduled to be administered this week, were stolen from a school in Jamaica.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, CXC said to date, there has been no confirmation that the cabinet has been compromised. Following consultations with regional Ministries of Education, the decision was made that the exams be administered as planned.

“CXC reassures candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes and wishes all candidates well in their examinations.

As the police continue their investigations in Jamaica, CXC and Ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations,” CXC said.