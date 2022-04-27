CXC delays this year’s exams by three weeks | Loop Barbados

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that this year’s exams will be delayed by three weeks.

Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, says exams will commence from Monday, May 23, 2022, with results projected to be released by late August or early September.

It also announced the extension of the submission of SBAs from June 30, 2022, by a further two weeks for the submission of both CAPE and CSEC SBAs.

It also decided the release of broad topics be communicated to the candidates.

CXC says it recognises the impact of COVID-19 on the education system in general and the schedule of CXC’s regional examinations.

CXC(R) hosted a media conference today following the conclusion of a Special Joint Meeting of the School Examinations Committee (SEC) and Council regarding the administration of the May to June 2022 CXC(R) exams.