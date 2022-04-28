CXC: Changes to exam schedule will be disruptive | Loop Barbados

Despite calls from the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) and Jamaica’s Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, to delay this year’s regional exams, the stance of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) remains unchanged.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 25, CXC held that an adjustment of the May/June schedule would “destabilise the regional consensus”.

“The timing of the examinations schedules was determined following agreement at CXC’s Council meeting in December 2021, by representatives from participating governments. There are multiple stakeholders with whom CXC has to consult and the published schedule for examinations reflects the best consensus attainable,” the regional examination body said.

“Further, a delayed start to the examinations would negatively impact the date for the release of results, affecting candidates’ ability to meet the matriculation period for pursuing higher education at universities as well as scholarship application opportunities. In addition, it will compromise the commencement of the next academic year and thus perpetuating the disruptive impact on the education system.”

Touching on concerns raised by CUT surrounding the school-based assessment (SBA), CXC noted that the deadline for submission of SBAs was extended by six weeks, and the requirements for SBAs were reduced this year as well.

“In addition to the reduction in the SBA requirements and deadline extension, the deferral strategy has been extended for use any time prior to the administration of the subject. Candidates will be able to defer to January or June 2023, whenever the subject is administered,” CXC added.